James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Purchases £2,489.76 in Stock

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 1,729 shares of James Fisher & Sons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,489.76 ($3,275.14).

FSJ stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,428 ($18.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,862.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,960.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. James Fisher & Sons plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,568 ($20.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from James Fisher & Sons’s previous dividend of $11.30. James Fisher & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

About James Fisher & Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

