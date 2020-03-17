James L. L. Tullis Sells 25,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,831.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,734. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 177.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 22,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,295,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphatec by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 645,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

