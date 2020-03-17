JD Coin (JDC) Price Reaches $0.0557 on Major Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $769,652.15 and $8,392.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018530 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 411.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.02233380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00192293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,819,602 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us.

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

