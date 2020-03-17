JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on JD.Com from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. 27,804,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,575,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

