Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of JEF opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

