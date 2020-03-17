Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 6,628 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 14.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 286,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

