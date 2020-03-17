Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,804 Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 75,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 545,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

