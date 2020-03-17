Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,424,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,914,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,891 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $318,559.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,267 shares of company stock worth $2,095,312. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.