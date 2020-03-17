Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,163 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $5,654,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 628,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,055,000 after buying an additional 43,891 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57 and a beta of 1.12. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.