Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth about $18,504,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.52. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.21.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. Analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERIE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.