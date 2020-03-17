Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 506,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 249,666 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 140,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,611,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

