Jefferies Group LLC Sells 181,902 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,902 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

