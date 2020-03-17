JET8 (J8T) Price Tops $0.0002

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded 67.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. JET8 has a total market cap of $126,447.56 and approximately $41.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 273.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.02225883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00192248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.