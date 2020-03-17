Jetcoin Price Reaches $0.0040 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $31,182.60 and $60,732.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 336.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.02228263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00192200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.