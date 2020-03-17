Jewel Price Down 7.4% This Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Jewel has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $108,273.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00005649 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.02237035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 379.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055884 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay.

The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

