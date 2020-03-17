Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,304,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,871,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

