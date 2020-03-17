Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.87 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.90. Joint has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 69,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $897,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 113,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,578. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Joint by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Joint by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 52,879 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Joint by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

