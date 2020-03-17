Joint Ventures Market Capitalization Achieves $13,538.88 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $13,538.88 and $605.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 303.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.02225270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00192369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.