Jonathan D. Klein Sells 34,976 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,900,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

