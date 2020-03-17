Joule One Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Joule coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Joule has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Joule has a market cap of $29.10 million and $8.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.02220792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 351.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00191183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

