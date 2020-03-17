JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €203.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €203.00 ($236.05) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €188.00 ($218.60).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €98.09 ($114.06) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €156.63 and its 200-day moving average is €166.32. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

