JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 7,100

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,714.59 ($88.33).

LON:FERG opened at GBX 4,420 ($58.14) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,989.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,686.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

