JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $575.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $665.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.71.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.82. The stock had a trading volume of 915,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,959. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $402.24 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $564.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 35,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,898,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $584,662,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

