JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 931.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.76. 35,227,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,523. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $84.55 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

