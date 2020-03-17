JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $191,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $7.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,659,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,411,002. The company has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $84.55 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

