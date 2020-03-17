JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 274,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,677. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.77. CARLSBERG AS/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

