JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price to $45.00

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

CCEP stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,197. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $90,911,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,884,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $56,749,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

