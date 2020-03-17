JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Target Price to GBX 6,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,359.44 ($83.65).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 5,549 ($72.99) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,124.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion and a PE ratio of -10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.