Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Head to Head Comparison

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jumia Technologies and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 4 3 0 2.25 Revolve Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 600.96%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 137.71%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -141.32% -115.38% -73.17% Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $179.66 million 1.14 -$253.89 million ($4.02) -0.67 Revolve Group $600.99 million 1.06 $35.67 million $0.62 14.87

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies. Jumia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Jumia Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

