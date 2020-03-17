JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JUST EAT PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS JSTTY opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

