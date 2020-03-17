KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KSRYY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,158. KAO has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

KAO Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It operates through Cosmetics Business, Cosmetaries Business, and Other Business segments. It provides makeup, skincare, nail care, and hair care products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners.

