Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,777 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.13. 765,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,323. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.95.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

