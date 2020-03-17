Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 16,609 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NYSE OMC traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 201,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

