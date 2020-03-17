Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 96,078 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,078 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $154,018,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $11,685,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $12,741,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $10,173,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,068.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 808,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,082,170.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 525,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.73. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.