Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,698. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.