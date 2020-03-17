Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,261 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 263,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. 3,231,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,142,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

