Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 60,456 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 38,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 354,923 shares of company stock worth $2,494,532 and sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

