Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,928. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

