Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Linde by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in Linde by 233.3% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

