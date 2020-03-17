Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 105,421 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,421 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,453,000 after purchasing an additional 636,708 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,936,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,337,000 after purchasing an additional 179,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 168,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,443. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.