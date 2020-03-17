Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 116,735 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,637 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,735 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. 64,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.