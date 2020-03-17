Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 31,653 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,653 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. King Wealth increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,727. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

