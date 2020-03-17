Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $8.35 on Tuesday, hitting $144.45. 11,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

