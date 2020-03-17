Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

Shares of AMGN traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.