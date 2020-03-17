Kcash (KCASH) 1-Day Volume Tops $953,911.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Kcash has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $953,911.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

