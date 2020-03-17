KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. 351,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI CORP/ADR

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

