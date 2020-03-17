Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) vs. First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Critical Contrast

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $250.89 million 3.25 $42.14 million $0.47 20.49 First Guaranty Bancshares $83.67 million 1.73 $14.21 million $1.61 10.12

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kearny Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.62%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 16.78% 3.91% 0.66% First Guaranty Bancshares 13.48% 8.22% 0.69%

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kearny Financial pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kearny Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

