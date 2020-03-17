Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,557 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 379,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,692,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 93,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 54,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,548 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -128.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. SunTrust Banks cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

