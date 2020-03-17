KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1,330.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

