Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 3,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $84.34. 80,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

